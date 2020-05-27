Brian Berry

Brian Berry is chief executive of the Federation of Master Builders (FMB), the UK’s largest trade association in the building industry. Prior to his current appointment Brian was director of external affairs at the FMB, responsible for UK and EU policy, public affairs and media relations. Before joining the FMB, he was head of UK public policy at the RICS. Brian is a regular commentator on construction issues in the media and is a Freeman of the City of London and a fellow of the Royal Society of Arts.