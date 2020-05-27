Brian Berry
Brian Berry is chief executive of the Federation of Master Builders (FMB), the UK’s largest trade association in the building industry. Prior to his current appointment Brian was director of external affairs at the FMB, responsible for UK and EU policy, public affairs and media relations. Before joining the FMB, he was head of UK public policy at the RICS. Brian is a regular commentator on construction issues in the media and is a Freeman of the City of London and a fellow of the Royal Society of Arts.
- Comment
Small local builders must be at the heart of the recovery
The intention to ’build back better’ requires sustainable growth, Brian Berry from the FMB puts forward his ideas
- Comment
Drop in apprenticeship starts shows need for reform
Given that the skills shortage is currently the number one concern for most construction employers and therefore it’s vital that the industry recruits and trains more new entrants
- Comment
The Lib Dems are divided on housing
Official policy is to get 300,000 homes ayear but the grass roots are showing less enthusiasm
- Comment
Tory conference: Lively but with little housing direction
Despite grassroots support the Conservative party, like Labour, doesn’t seem committed to the housebuilding push we need
- Comment
Labour conference: Brownfield or greenfield housing?
We need to get the balance right between brownfield and greenfield development and I’m not sure Labour has done that yet
- Comment
Farewell to the Code for Sustainable Homes
The government is right to want to scrap the Code for Sustainable Homes
- Comment
Is there a future for the Green Deal?
To do nothing is no longer a viable option if the government wants to save its flagship green policy
- Comment
Bring back the SME housebuilders
Housing was centre stage over the party conference season, but we will not build the new homes the country needs unless SMEs are brought back into the market
- Comment
Stamping out cowboy builders
We need enforceable standards to protect both domestic builders and consumers
- Comment
Job losses threaten Green Deal
The industry needs skilled workers In order to meet the targets set out in the Green Deal
- Comment
The Green Deal needs more incentives to work
The Green Deal has lots off potential, but more improvements need to made to Energy Bill before it will work
- Comment
The Small Builders Housing Revolution
The government has a lot to learn from the experience of small builders
- News
A call to arms - why subbies must fight the payments cut
SMEs must speak with one voice to combat cuts in payments by housebuilders