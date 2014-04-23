Brian Green

Brian Green is an independent analyst, commentator and consultant working in construction, housing and property. Formally educated in civil engineering and then management and economics, his working career was formed in journalism. Since leaving his staff job as managing editor of Construction News in 1998 he has shaped a career based on media-related skills, industry and economic insight, and curiosity. He works for a broad range of clients, including Barbour ABI, Rider Levett Bucknall and EC Harris. He also edits the annual Housing Market Intelligence report. He sits on the Business Department's Consultative Committee on Construction Industry Statistics, the Construction Products Association's Economics Research Group and the Housebuilder Magazine editorial panel.