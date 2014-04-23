Brian Green
Brian Green is an independent analyst, commentator and consultant working in construction, housing and property. Formally educated in civil engineering and then management and economics, his working career was formed in journalism. Since leaving his staff job as managing editor of Construction News in 1998 he has shaped a career based on media-related skills, industry and economic insight, and curiosity. He works for a broad range of clients, including Barbour ABI, Rider Levett Bucknall and EC Harris. He also edits the annual Housing Market Intelligence report. He sits on the Business Department's Consultative Committee on Construction Industry Statistics, the Construction Products Association's Economics Research Group and the Housebuilder Magazine editorial panel.
- Comment
Life beyond housing and London
Take out private housing in the South-east and construction growth so far for the rest of the country doesn’t look so perky, but that could change …
- Comment
Don't panic over construction output drop ...
… the industry remains on a growth path
- Comment
More optimism, some caution, as forecasts see construction bounce back
Strong growth is predicted up to the general election, but what then?
- Comment
Forecasters see strong growth for construction, but ...
… the election is coming
- Comment
RICS survey heralds a happy new year, but ...
… the construction industry needs many happy new years to recovery from its weakened state
- Comment
Is construction growing or has it gone temporarily into reverse?
The latest ONS figures show a 4% dip in November’s construction figures when other data shows the sector is booming - what’s going on?
- Comment
Jobs data shows the very uneven recovery for construction
Do the improving employment prospects in the South-east point to a permanent geographic shift for jobs?
- Comment
Housing market picks up speed, but where's it heading?
More house price inflation seems inevitable in the immediate future, but the long term is much more uncertain
- Comment
Trends in the domestic repair and maintenance sector
Results from the Family Spending Survey show that households spend less on contractors than they did 10 years ago
- Comment
Construction is £1.5bn bigger than we thought last month
The latest ONS output figures show that the industry is growing faster than predicted
- Comment
How the recession changed the pattern of spending on home improvements
Family spending data shows that growth in the home improvements market is being driven by retired people
- Comment
Those housebuilding numbers: Joy, reality, then annoyance
The increase in housebuilding doesn’t look that impressive when you plot it on a graph
- Comment
Plant hire prices dip slightly despite upturn in construction
A look at the latest data from the Office for National Statistics
- Comment
Six graphs showing construction firms' pain from 2008 to 2012
The story revealed by data from this week’s Annual Business Survey
- News
Is income inequality screwing up the housing market?
It seems curious that so little research has been done into income inequality and its impact on housing
- Comment
A sluggish rise in construction job creation
The latest employment figures do not show a surge in construction jobs
- Comment
Surveys suggest house price inflation is accelerating - that's not good
The RICS survey out today shows that over the past few months there has been a sustained increase in all the main indicators
- Comment
Why brick data are still useful in tracking housebuilding
Brick deliveries data can tell us a lot about the number of homes being built but the relationship between the two is weakening
- Comment
Sustained output growth is just the start of a long recovery for construction
Are construction activity surveys revealing the true picture?
- Comment
The Public Accounts Committee is bang on when it comes to the New Homes Bonus
Evidence is now coming to light that the New Homes Bonus exacerbates the problem it’s designed to ease