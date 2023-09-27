Peter Caplehorn told Buiding the Future panel that industry must push towards digitalisation to back up future claims

The industry is entering a “brave new world” because of regulations extending the liability for products, the chief executive of the Construction Products Association has said.

Peter Caplehorn (pictured) told today’s Building the Future Conference in London that new liabilities will also reflect on duty holders who take on responsibilities later in the construction process.

The Building Safety Act extends liabilities for construction products to 15 years in the past and 15 years in the future, a change which Caplehorn said the products industry “needs to recognise”.

“We need to look at how that actually plays out, and it is going to be a brave new world for the industry,” he added.

“It is important to recognise that most of these products will be able to achieve this without any problem.

“The challenge for the industry is to make sure the information is there to back up claims, and this is another push towards digitalisation, and industry is developing a large number of scheme where product information can be digitalised on a unified platform with the ability to increase and interrogate detail at all stages of a products’ history.”

Asked how the industry will change to make buildings safer, Build UK chief executive Suzannah Nichol said: “We could do this in two ways. We could get mired in bureaucracy, we could reinvent new systems, we could add layer upon layer upon duplication on top of the really good systems we’ve got, or we could focus on the big ticket item. Safe design, safe construction, providing safe buildings which we then maintain and refurbish safely.

“We need to take responsibility, and we need to do it collectively. We are going to win this race by all leaning in and saying what works, let’s get behind it and let’s do it in spades.

“If we all go away and do a different thing, we’re going to stay as the industry we are.”

Parts of the Building Safety Act came into force last year and the entire act will be enforceable by October 2024.