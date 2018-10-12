Colin Harding

Colin Harding is a past president of the CIOB and the author of Integrated Design & Construction – Single Responsibility: A Code of Practice published by Wiley Blackwell

    Securing our future – how to fix the pension system

    2018-10-12T06:00:00

    The UK pension systems is broken – expensive and benefiting only the largest companies and public sector employees. Colin Harding suggests how to change that

    How to take on the world

    2018-04-26T06:00:00

    An integrated design process could help pave the way for the UK to power its global export drive after Brexit, writes Colin Harding

    Quality management or risk dumping?

    2017-09-14T14:51:00

    Recommendations from a report into achieving quality on building sites more than three decades old are still relevant today. Is the industry failing to learn from the past?

    It was 30 years ago today …

    2017-04-11T11:20:00

    Colin Harding wrote his first column for Building three decades ago, outlining a plan to shift the British parliament to the north of England

    Is an integrated EU an oxymoron?

    2016-05-05T10:00:00

    The EU is a fount of silly, restrictive and ineffective regulation

    Reforming pension schemes

    2012-10-26T00:00:00

    We need an affordable and independent universal workplace scheme

    Pensions: Cleaning up our toxic legacy

    2012-07-20T00:00:00

    Construction accounts for £34.4bn of the UK’s final salary pension deficit. How can the government restore confidence in workplace schemes?

    The whole hog

    2011-01-07T00:00:00

    At last we have a government adviser calling for integration to save costs. For it to work, we need unadulterated integration of the whole design and construction team

    Integrated design and construction: Divided we fall

    2010-10-29T00:00:00

    Our industry is fragmented between those who do the real work on site and those who live off its adversarial culture. Integrating the two factions is our only hope

    Brown’s chance for redemption

    2008-11-28T00:01:00

    As chancellor, Gordon Brown mismanaged our pensions for 10 years. Now he must back them up with the same guarantees that he extended to bank savings

    The end of the spend

    2008-10-03T00:00:00

    The boom in vanity projects is over. Design can no longer rule. Instead, Colin Harding asks if construction and its clients are finally ready to learn the lessons Sir John Egan taught in 1998

    Throw us a lifeline, not more red tape

    2008-08-15T00:00:00

    Small construction businesses are one of the few sectors that can save the economy from sinking without trace. So why, asks Colin Harding, is HM Revenue and Customs doing its utmost to make sure they go down with the ship?

    Do you remember the last time?

    2008-06-20T00:00:00

    From the depths of the last recession came Egan, Latham and the seeds of a truly integrated industry. This time around, we must not let that message fall by the wayside, says Colin Harding

    Promises, promises

    2008-04-04T00:00:00

    The Olympic project will be built by small businesses, so let’s have some genuine ‘construction commitments’ to allow them to get on with the job

    The solution

    2008-02-01T00:00:00

    For the past 50 years we’ve fretted and failed to find a way to make the most of prefabrication. Now we’ve cracked it, thanks to China, the humble shipping container and a way to make the most of both of them

    Get stuck in

    2007-12-07T00:00:00

    HOK Sport’s Olympic Stadium Vol-au-vent is merely the hors d’oeuvre. We’re about to tuck in to a rich feast of design excellence at reasonable cost. It’s a victory for common sense

    Public enemy

    2007-10-19T00:00:00

    The government and its army of regulators and supervisors are gradually separating the best firms in the industry from public sector work. Both parties will suffer

    The Prince of Wails

    2007-07-20T00:00:00

    Colin Harding has been writing his column for 20 years now. Looking back over that time, the single most significant event was probably Prince Charles’ attack on architects, and the howls of protest that followed it …

    Talking lizards

    2007-06-29T00:00:00

    Consultant QSs are on a mission to convince us that they are the client’s best protection against the greedy reptiles in the contracting sector. In fact, the reverse is the case …

    It started so well …

    2007-05-18T00:00:00

    … but then Nick Raynsford left, laments Colin Harding

