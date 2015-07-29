Debbie Aplin

Debbie joined Crest Nicholson in 2004 after 16 years specialising in large urban mixed-use developments on brownfield sites in and around London. Her skills lie in assembling and delivering complex land acquisitions, promoting and securing comprehensive planning permissions, organising and participating in extensive consultation programmes, and promoting good design through appointing leading architects on Crest Nicholson's schemes and liaising with design organisations at an early stage.

    Too many questions

    2015-07-29T07:00:00

    As the UK housing shortage comes closer to crisis point the government is rolling out a number of policies to make affordable homes available. But is it making the problem better or worse?

    Man with a mission

    2015-06-03T10:56:00

    The new communities secretary has made some encouraging noises about addressing the UK’s need for more homes. But the task that lies ahead of him is neither small, nor simple

    Zeroing in on sustainable homes

    2015-04-09T06:00:00

    With the definition of a mainstream zero-carbon target having fluctuated between governments, the industry is now likely to struggle to hit the standard by 2016

    The rise of the first-time buyers

    2015-02-04T06:00:00

    The number of newcomers on the property ladder may be at its highest point since 2007, but the market’s reliance on government initiatives should give housebuilders pause for thought in an election year

    The regeneration game

    2014-11-26T06:00:00

    Companies wanting to develop outside of the M25 have been held back by a lack of investment in infrastructure. But schemes and funding are now coming forward to regenerate some of our major cities

    Boosting brownfield

    2014-09-19T06:00:00

    Is the government offering enough of an incentive for local authorities and private sector developers with its brownfield housing initiative?

    Housing's on the up – but can we meet demand?

    2014-08-18T11:21:00

    Planning, skills and finance barriers remain before we can meet the UK’s housing needs

    Keep up the innovations

    2014-05-15T06:00:00

    The industry needs to improve its innovation and collaboration to produce the products and services that will be demanded by housebuilders and home owners in future. But we shouldn’t just rely on regulation to drive change

    So who's counting?

    2014-02-13T08:00:00

    Government initiatives intended to boost the number of houses built each year seem to be working, but they aren’t enough to overcome the constraints on supply

    The devil in the detail

    2013-11-27T11:02:00

    Developers are coming under increasing pressure from some planning authorities to use a building’s concept architect to do the technical working drawings as well. But combining these two specialised roles may be a mistake

    Help the next generation build the future

    2013-10-04T00:00:00

    How do we inspire the next generation to pursue a career in construction? And are we in the industry doing enough to educate young people about the variety of careers in the sector

    Have you got what it takes?

    2013-07-19T00:00:00

    Investors with a well targeted product for a burgeoning rental market can cash in

    It's a good plan, but …

    2013-04-05T00:00:00

    Stimulating the housing market is a fine old idea, but it requires a planning system that is up to the job. Debbie Aplin considers what can be done to improve chances of getting on site