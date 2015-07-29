Debbie Aplin

Debbie joined Crest Nicholson in 2004 after 16 years specialising in large urban mixed-use developments on brownfield sites in and around London. Her skills lie in assembling and delivering complex land acquisitions, promoting and securing comprehensive planning permissions, organising and participating in extensive consultation programmes, and promoting good design through appointing leading architects on Crest Nicholson's schemes and liaising with design organisations at an early stage.