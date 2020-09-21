ECA
ECA is a trade association that represents and supports the interests of businesses and organisations involved in electrotechnical and engineering services design, installation, inspection, testing, maintenance and monitoring across the United Kingdom (excluding Scotland).
Contact info
- Website:
- www.eca.co.uk
- Features
Counting the human cost of late payment
Industry experts discuss the pain created by delayed payments, what causes the issue and how to eradicate the problem for good
People build buildings: How Henry Riley successfully project managed UCLH’s central London hospital
Henry Riley’s team used techniques both old and new to deliver this project