Graham Watts
Graham has been involved with the Construction Industry Council (CIC) since 1989, initially, as a member of the Council and its executive board, then as a director. He was appointed chief executive and secretary in October 1991. Graham is responsible for the general policy and direction of the Council, for maintaining effective communication with government, other external agencies and with members and for establishing and maintaining the CIC Secretariat and office.
He is a member of the Strategic Forum for Construction and its Executive Committee and an Executive Board member of ConstructionSkills. He is an honorary fellow of RIBA, CIBSE, the ABE, ICWCI, BIID and the Faculty of Building and an honorary member of the RICS and CIAT. He was awarded the president’s medal of the CIOB in 2000 and the Peter Stone Award of the Association of Building Engineers in 1996.
Prior to joining the CIC, Graham was chief executive of the British Institute of Architectural Technologists (a member of CIC) from 1983. He is a board member of several trusts and committees in the construction and built environment and was a visiting professor at the University of Northumbria for twelve years from 2000.
Graham had a long involvement in the sport of fencing and his competitive career culminated with a Commonwealth Medal in 1990. In 1992, he captained the British Sabre team at the Barcelona Olympic Games.
Graham received an OBE in the New Years Honours in 2008 for his services to the construction industry. He is married with two daughters.
