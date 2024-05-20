UKGBC calls for £64bn to be spent on retrofit programme for country’s housing stock

The UK Green Building Council has said the next government needs to spend £64bn upgrading the country’s housing stock over the next decade.

The demand is part of the group’s election manifesto which it has published ahead of the next general election. Other asks include reforms to stamp duty and modernising the planning system.

The group said £64bn needed to be spent retrofitting cold and damp homes which it said would save £60bn on grid upgrade costs.

And it said stamp duty should be overhauled to encourage energy efficiency in the housing market while planning decisions should have a focus on schemes which support climate goals.

It said the introduction of an Energy Saving Stamp Duty would incentivise homeowners to make sustainable upgrades to their homes, driving a long-term mass-scale sustainable market for measures such as insulation, heat pumps and solar panels.

Louise Hutchins, head of policy at the UK Green Building Council, said: “A new national plan for the UK’s cold and draughty homes, which waste expensive energy out of every uninsulated wall, roof and door [is needed].

“A national home retrofit programme is common sense, it ticks so many boxes: it will bring down bills, make homes more comfortable, healthy, and reduce the country’s carbon emissions.”