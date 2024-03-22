Heatherwick Studio has won its first job in South America with a scheme to design a new building for a university in Colombia.

The job for Universidad Ean in the capital Bogotá will involve building a seven-storey block for the university’s school of sustainable design.

It will be built on Calle 72, one of the city’s main arteries, with the front facade made up of coloured columns and open terraces.

Heatherwick said the design also pays homage to local craft traditions, including a basket weaving tradition called Werrengue.

Construction is expected to start next year.