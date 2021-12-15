Philip Watson
Philip Watson is director at HLM Architects and Visiting Professor at the University of Leeds.
He is interested in the impact that the built environment has on individuals and society. He is an active designer, educator, and researcher. Current research and development initiatives he is leading cover end-user engagement tools, modern methods of construction, and design for improved health and wellbeing.
- Comment
We’ve only scratched the surface of what social value could be
There are many barriers to truly integrating social value into the design of projects, but a new guide aims to show how change is possible
- Comment
Positive trends that will shape procurement in 2021
HLM’s Philip Watson welcomes certain departments’ refreshing approaches to awarding public sector contracts
- Comment
Design’s social value is being overlooked - that has to change
Architects have to quantify the impact their work has on communities, says HLM’s Philip Watson
- Comment
Everything is connected
A crisis makes us reassess our relationship with the world - and that should trigger a radical approach to the climate emergency
- Comment
Working apart can bring a team closer together
Looking for positives in a crisis, home-working has some unexpected benefits
- Comment
There are two main barriers to the widespread use of offsite construction
Once these are overcome, perhaps, finally, we can stop debating the potential benefits of offsite and start counting on them
- Comment
The architecture of happiness
We all like to get recognition for our work but it’s also important to remember why we do what we do
- Comment
Wellbeing: Well worth it
It’s time to stop obsessing about cost-cutting and invest in improving people’s working environment and their wellbeing. It can massively increase productivity
- Comment
How smart buildings will boost our productivity
If we give office workers the means to control their environment we will be contributing to a healthier, happier and more productive population
- Comment
Predictions 2017: Philip Watson
Philip Watson, design director at Atkins, looks at what 2017 has in store for off site construction
- Comment
Predictions 2017: Andy Steele
- Comment
What’s stopping us building schools using off-site techniques?
Modular schools can be bespoke and beautiful, but to build at the volumes needed to keep up with demand we need to think carefully about our delivery model
- Comment
How automated design can unleash creativity
Automating the design process won’t take creativity out of architecture, but free us up to embrace a more human-centred approach
- Comment
Never stop learning: Springwell Academy
Designing a series of schools for young people with social, emotional and mental health issues has been a chance to carry out indepth post occupancy evaluation
- Comment
Town and gown
If universities and the cities they’re in talked to each other more about their individual goals, they’d find plenty of overlap and opportunities to enhance their shared spaces
- Comment
Northern powerhouse: Using our brains
Universities in the North can play a lead role in building the northern powerhouse
- Comment
The sharing age?
Collaboration to drive down costs on schools needs a change in attitude, not just technology
- Comment
Philip Watson picks 'Out of the ashes - the Mackintosh School of Art'
Among reports of the tragic fire at the Mackintosh School of Art, Ike Ijeh’s piece asked the positive question of how the building should be rebuilt
- Comment
A campus is a neighbourhood
If university buildings are designed as siloed developments, they will never be more than the sum of their parts
- Comment
Sense and sensitivity in our schools
Designing schools that really work for students with disabilities will enhance the quality of the environment for everyone