Helen Gough
Helen Gough is lead director PDS - Building Consultancy, Cost Management & Project Management, JLL
A new dawn for the workplace?
Technology has become a key driver and an enabler within our day to day working lives, but a focus on people remains the priority
What does ‘The Fourth Industrial Revolution’ mean for real estate?
The world is experiencing technological advances which can improve efficiency and productivity
A pledge for change
The industry should get behind the pledge for change within the Building a Better Brexit manifesto
The need for International Women's Day
Gender equality in the workplace is not a ‘women’s issue’, the fact that it is still an aspiration has huge economic implications for us all
What’s in store for the commercial sector in 2017?
The current climate of uncertainty may lead to some unexpected opportunities within the UK offices market
Dawn of a new era for buildings
Digital disruption is a challenge to our industry but there are smart solutions that can be applied to individual buildings and across portfolios
What can London learn from New York's skyscrapers?
The Big Apple’s ‘trophy’ towers are able to secure premium rents, but the situation may be more complicated in London
Why JLL supports remaining in the EU
There are many reasons why the construction industry should vote to remain part of Europe
Property and the Bard
Property is a surprisingly well-explored theme in William Shakespeare’s works
Let your staff roam the world!
Offering travel can help your business develop and attract talent
Tomorrow’s skyline will be our legacy
Our capital city is set to be transformed by residential towers
We need another brick in the wall
Brick and labour shortages are exacerbating the housing crisis, we need to be looking for sustainable solutions
Parliament: Should they stay or should they go?
How best to manage the £3.5bn maintenance job on the Palace of Westminster
Engagement with Generation Y
Students these days show an impressive amount of talent and focus, so how can we persuade them to join the construction industry?
The future of surveying
Financial benefits can be monetised but it is less easy to quantify and advocate the value of experience or the existing knowledge of a building or site
The future of 'Super Cities'
London has been identified as one of four ‘Super Cities’ that can boast a concentration of real estate investment
Building on women's success
Women who have made it to a leadership position in construction have a responsibility to nurture female talent at a more junior level
Beyond hot-desking
The modern office layout has transformed the way we interact with colleagues, and there’s more we can do to improve staff productivity and wellbeing
Refurbishing Bush House
It’s a privilege to work on historically sensitive refurbishments and it takes the very best talent in our industry to do it well
Recruitment for the future
We need to have access to the widest range of people possible to ensure we have all the skills we need