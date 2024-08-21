Hollie Tye
Hollie is specification editor at Building, Building Design and Housing Today
Maximising procurement as an enabler for construction in the North-west of England
Our Building the Future Think Tank regional roundtable, in partnership with Constructing Excellence, was held in Manchester recently, and saw industry experts come together to brainstorm ways to maximise procurement in the North-east. Hollie Tye reports
Designing out the challenges in the most challenging environments
The impact that good design can have on our health and wellbeing cannot be overstated. The choice of materials used can dramatically affect our physical and mental wellbeing, improve feelings of support, the level of perceived safety and, perhaps most importantly, how valued people feel as individuals.
Turning trash to treasure: Smile Plastics commitment to a circular economy
Recycled-plastic manufacturer expands production with new Wales factory
Glassworks’ closure marks new chapter of decarbonisation for manufacturer
Pilkington UK production line prepares for move to neighbouring site as part of project which will save 15,000 tonnes of CO2e per year
How can we tackle the energy crisis?
What does the safe, predictable delivery of energy look like for the many sectors that are central to the ambition? Hollie Tye reports on a roundtable hosted by Gleeds and Building
In pictures: Shedkm’s Brighton dance studios
Scheme is part of city’s wider Circus Street development
Diversifying the workforce
How can construction recruit and retain talent to develop a more diverse and equitable workforce? Hollie Tye reports on a roundtable hosted by Faithful+Gould and Building
Learn as you earn
The Brexit vote combined with next year’s apprenticeship levy may give some firms a headache over investment plans but the need for construction apprentices has never been greater
This week in 1996
The need for more housing within the UK appeared to mirror the current housing crisis
This week in 1991
A delegation led by Reading University went to Moscow to teach Soviet builders the way of the West
This week in 1981
Before the Thames Barrier was brought to completion, a possible flood in the city of London was a grave concern
Millennials: Goodbye 9-5
The world of work is changing. Forget being chained to a desk, a boss you only see through their office window
This week in 2001
Former Arup US boss, Ray Crane, was among those leading the rescue effort following the 9/11 terror attacks in New York City
This week in 1981
We took a look at the refurbishment of Alexandra Palace following the fire in 1980
Khan approves 10,000-home Barking Riverside
Mayor gets commitment to increase affordable housing to 50% of development
Brum's 25-storey Bloc hotel approved
The 238-room hotel will be within walking distance of New Street Station
Plans in for £40m Leeds labs
Associated Architects submits plans for 10,000 m² project
This week in 1996
We took a look at what was on the menu
This week in 1996
Building gives advice on the best networking events to be seen at throughout the year
Mott MacDonald bags role on New Zealand skyscraper
Auckland’s tallest tower will stand at 187m