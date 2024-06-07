Transport body adds it needs more certainty over amount of money it gets

Transport for London has warned the next government must provide longer-term capital funding in order for major schemes to be secured.

The body said: ”We have capital funding in place for 2024/25, but need longer-term capital funding to deliver major schemes efficiently and effectively.”

”With no inflation support provided by government, capital enhancements expenditure has had to slip – we ended the year £93m (8%) lower than Budget.”

Its report covers the year to the end of March and comes after saying last November that it needed more money from Whitehall as passenger levels rose to the highest level since the pandemic.

Tfl group finance director Patrick Doig has previously warned that its maximum capital funding certainty was 19 months.

He said this has led to the major enhancements and renewals work to “slow down.”

“It was understandable during the pandemic […] but we now find ourselves in the position of being the only transport body in the country without long-term funding certainty.”