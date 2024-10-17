New depot facilities in Cocksfosters and Northfields will maintain a fleet of state-of-the-art trains

Transport for London has recruited VolkerFitzpatrick and Taylor Woodrow to work on its £2.9bn Piccadilly Line Upgrade scheme. 

General-VolkerFitzpatrick-Pagabo-imagery

Source: Pagabo

The firms will provide early contractor involvement (ECI) services for the Cockfosters and Northfields depots in the first phase of the two-part project.

The second phase encompasses the detailed design and build stage, which is due to start in 2025. 

The new facilities will house 94 Siemens Mobility-built trains, which form part of TfL’s plan to modernise one of the city’s busiest transport routes. 

Pagabo’s civil engineering and infrastructure framework awarded the contracts under a single procurement to streamline the process, with nine other large-scale London infrastructure projects also procured through Pagabo.

