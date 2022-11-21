MESH Construction Consultancy
Greener buildings: To retrofit or to demolish?
MESH Construction Consultancy’s Zoe Curnow and frequent collaborator Richard Woods, of Urban Fabric Architects, discuss alternative approaches to business as usual
Why other sectors should follow healthcare in embracing modular
Why we see modular construction increasingly gaining favour
Going small: The challenges and opportunities facing SME consultants
As MESH, one of the many start-ups rolled out of Davis Langdon, approaches its sixth year of business this month, managing director Tim Molden reflects on the role and value of the small or medium-sized enterprise moving forward.
Repurposing non-medical to medical space
Looking for outside the box tenants could be the key to success for commercial clients