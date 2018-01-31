Michael Dall

Michael Dall is an economist specialising in the construction and built environment sectors at UBM’s construction market analysts Barbour ABI. He leads on Barbour ABI’s research and outputs on the construction sector assessing the trends and developments which impact upon it. As part of this role, Michael writes the monthly publication Economic & Construction Market Review and a series of “Industry Focus” papers looking at areas of importance to the sector. Prior to this Michael worked for GVA Grimley as an economist focusing on the commercial property sector.