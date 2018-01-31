Michael Dall
Michael Dall is an economist specialising in the construction and built environment sectors at UBM’s construction market analysts Barbour ABI. He leads on Barbour ABI’s research and outputs on the construction sector assessing the trends and developments which impact upon it. As part of this role, Michael writes the monthly publication Economic & Construction Market Review and a series of “Industry Focus” papers looking at areas of importance to the sector. Prior to this Michael worked for GVA Grimley as an economist focusing on the commercial property sector.
Market review: Falling forecasts
Declines in productivity and real wages, along with the uncertainty around Brexit, are driving down growth forecasts. But only one economic sector actually shrank in Q3 2017 - construction
Barometer: broadly flat figures
In an era of strong growth around the globe, the UK economic data should be less equivocal than it currently is
Market review: Infrastructure steps up
The Budget delivered more cash for infrastructure – which accounted for the biggest share of new contracts in November – but forecasts were downgraded
Half empty or half full?
As another year draws to a close, the fortunes of the industry have been mixed
Market review: Portents of decline
Its second consecutive quarter of falling output puts the construction sector technically into recession – while the rest of the economy is growing slowly
A sector technically in recession
This scenario is not new, but with the tide of uncertainty flowing through the economy, there is the danger that these non-housing sectors will continue to return a subdued performance
Budget reaction: £44bn pledge to boost housing sector
This year’s Budget did give a much needed £44bn boost to the housing sector. But, asks Michael Dall, will it be enough to boost supply?
Market review: On the rails
In construction, activity is holding up, partly thanks to a big boost from HS2 contract awards in September
Working out a pattern
There were some mixed messages from the various construction data sets that were covered in the press this month
Market review: Subdued growth
Construction output continues to dip against a background of rising inflation and slowing wider economic growth
All bets are still on
Construction activity has shrunk in the second quarter as the uncertain environment has taken hold
Market review: Looking downwards
Construction activity has declined during the second quarter, despite overall UK growth, and contract values are decreasing
Alarm bells ringing
Construction activity has shrunk in the second quarter as the uncertain environment has taken hold
Levelling off
It is safe to say that activity is levelling off, although the value of residential contract activity is encouraging
Market review: Picking up
Despite mixed messages it looks likely that growth in the UK economy will pick up in the second quarter. Michael Dall discusses the highlights of Barbour ABI’s monthly Economic & Construction Market Review
Market review: Crawling along
Macroeconomic signals have been mixed over the past month and the economy had the slowest rate of growth of any G7 economy in Q1
An Easter blip?
The latest ONS figures suggest construction activity is slowing, or are they just a blip?
House prices cool for summer
House price growth is slowing which could have an impact on the speed of housing construction
Market review: Slow out of the blocks
While the recent economic results show only limited growth for the first quarter, the number of construction projects in April jumped by more than 25% on the previous month
- Features
Market review: A bump on the road?
A monthly decrease in construction work belies longer-term growth, with the number and value of contracts substantially higher than a year ago. Michael Dall discusses the highlights of Barbour ABI’s monthly Economic & Construction Market Review