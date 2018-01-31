Michael Dall

Michael Dall is an economist specialising in the construction and built environment sectors at UBM’s construction market analysts Barbour ABI. He leads on Barbour ABI’s research and outputs on the construction sector assessing the trends and developments which impact upon it. As part of this role, Michael writes the monthly publication Economic & Construction Market Review and a series of “Industry Focus” papers looking at areas of importance to the sector. Prior to this Michael worked for GVA Grimley as an economist focusing on the commercial property sector.

  • London Skyline, photographed on December 19, 2017
    Market review: Falling forecasts

    2018-01-31T06:30:00

    Declines in productivity and real wages, along with the uncertainty around Brexit, are driving down growth forecasts. But only one economic sector actually shrank in Q3 2017 - construction

    Barometer: broadly flat figures

    2018-01-23T07:00:00

    In an era of strong growth around the globe, the UK economic data should be less equivocal than it currently is

  • Philip Hammond
    Market review: Infrastructure steps up

    2018-01-05T07:00:00

    The Budget delivered more cash for infrastructure – which accounted for the biggest share of new contracts in November – but forecasts were downgraded

    Half empty or half full?

    2017-12-22T07:00:00

    As another year draws to a close, the fortunes of the industry have been mixed

  • To let housing shutterstock 152894903
    Market review: Portents of decline

    2017-11-30T07:00:00

    Its second consecutive quarter of falling output puts the construction sector technically into recession – while the rest of the economy is growing slowly

    A sector technically in recession

    2017-11-24T07:00:00

    This scenario is not new, but with the tide of uncertainty flowing through the economy, there is the danger that these non-housing sectors will continue to return a subdued performance

    Budget reaction: £44bn pledge to boost housing sector

    2017-11-22T14:06:00

    This year’s Budget did give a much needed £44bn boost to the housing sector. But, asks Michael Dall, will it be enough to boost supply?

  • Rail tracks shutterstock 661939468
    Market review: On the rails

    2017-10-24T05:00:00

    In construction, activity is holding up, partly thanks to a big boost from HS2 contract awards in September

    Working out a pattern

    2017-10-20T05:10:00

    There were some mixed messages from the various construction data sets that were covered in the press this month

  • Shutterstock 403894639
    Market review: Subdued growth

    2017-09-25T14:57:00

    Construction output continues to dip against a background of rising inflation and slowing wider economic growth

    All bets are still on

    2017-09-22T10:25:00

    Construction activity has shrunk in the second quarter as the uncertain environment has taken hold

  • Ecmr main image
    Market review: Looking downwards

    2017-08-31T12:18:00

    Construction activity has declined during the second quarter, despite overall UK growth, and contract values are decreasing

    Alarm bells ringing

    2017-08-25T06:00:00

    Construction activity has shrunk in the second quarter as the uncertain environment has taken hold

    Levelling off

    2017-07-27T11:05:00

    It is safe to say that activity is levelling off, although the value of residential contract activity is encouraging

  • Market review
    Market review: Picking up

    2017-07-26T15:18:00

    Despite mixed messages it looks likely that growth in the UK economy will pick up in the second quarter. Michael Dall discusses the highlights of Barbour ABI’s monthly Economic & Construction Market Review

  • Cranes
    Market review: Crawling along

    2017-06-27T06:00:00

    Macroeconomic signals have been mixed over the past month and the economy had the slowest rate of growth of any G7 economy in Q1

    An Easter blip?

    2017-06-23T12:32:00

    The latest ONS figures suggest construction activity is slowing, or are they just a blip?

    House prices cool for summer

    2017-05-26T12:40:00

    House price growth is slowing which could have an impact on the speed of housing construction

  • Flats under construction
    Market review: Slow out of the blocks

    2017-05-26T06:00:00

    While the recent economic results show only limited growth for the first quarter, the number of construction projects in April jumped by more than 25% on the previous month

  • Market review
    Market review: A bump on the road?

    2017-05-02T12:03:00

    A monthly decrease in construction work belies longer-term growth, with the number and value of contracts substantially higher than a year ago. Michael Dall discusses the highlights of Barbour ABI’s monthly Economic & Construction Market Review

