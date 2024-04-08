One framework will provide consultancy services for Scotland and the other will provide these services for the rest of the UK
Turner & Townsend, Lendlease, Broadway Malyan and Kier are among dozens of firms who have landed spots on Pagabo’s professional services framework for England, Wales and Northern Ireland.
The deal is valued at £780m and will cover a range of services including project management, architecture, engineering, masterplanning and strategy advice.
The framework provider said several firms, including Tetra Tech, Ridge and Stace, have been awarded a place for the first time.
Meanwhile, five firms have been appointed to a Scotland-only agreement worth £27m.
Both frameworks will run for four years.
The deal for England, Wales and Northern Ireland covers 23 lots and follows last December’s announcement of Lot 1 providers, which saw AtkinsRéalis appointed as the sole supplier for the UK agreement and AtkinsRèalis and T&T appointed jointly for Lot 1 for Scotland.
Lot 1 for both regions covers the majority of disciplines up for grabs.
Suppliers for England, Wales and Northern Ireland
AHP Architects and Surveyors Limted
Airborne Environmental Consultants Limited
Alan Wood Partnership Limited
Align Property Partners
Amey OW Limited
Artelia Projects UK Limited
AtkinsRéalis
Avanti Architects Ltd
Baily Garner LLP
Baker Hicks Limited
BakerStuart Ltd
Barker Associates (Essex) Limited
Beyond Consult LTD
Bidwells LLP
Blue Sky Design Services Ltd
Bradley Environmental Consultants Limited
Broadway Malyan Ltd
CAD21 Ltd
Cambria Consulting Ltd
Comprehensive Design Architects Ltd
Clancy Consulting Ltd
Colour Urban Design Limited
Coreus Projects Limited
Couch Perry & Wilkes LLP
Craddy Pitchers Ltd
Cundall Johnston and Partners LLP
Curl la Tourelle Head Architecture
Curtins Consulting Ltd
DarntonB3 Limited
DCA Consultancy Ltd
Delap & Waller Ltd
Design ID Consulting Limited
DHA Planning Ltd
DSSR Ltd
ECE Architecture Limited
EDGEPS LIMITED (EDGE)
Environmental Essentials Limited
Environtec Limited
esc construction consultants ltd
exi Group Holdings Limited
Floyd Slaski Architects Ltd
Fowler Martin Ltd.
Fraser Brown Mackenna Ltd
Global HSE Solutions Ltd
Gotch Saunders & Surridge LLP
Harry Rolston Architect Ltd
Healthy Buildings Ireland t/a HBE
Hexa Consulting Ltd
Hickton Quality Control Ltd
Hollis Global Limited
Hydrock Consultants Ltd
Ingleton Wood LLP
Inspectas Compliance Ltd
JCP Consulting Engineers Ltd
Jones Lang LaSalle Ltd
Keegans
Keelagher Okey Associates Ltd
Kier Business Services Limited
International Fire Consultants Limited
Lacey Hickie & Caley Ltd
Lakes Join Grandly Ltd
Land Use Consultants
Lendlease Construction (Europe) Limited
Low Carbon Estates Ltd
Lucion Services Limited
Maber Associates Limited
Mace Limited
McAdam Design Ltd
MOSES CAMERON WILLIAMS LTD
MGAC LLP
Mott MacDonald Limited
MPP Group Limited
NORR Consultants Limited
Pick Everard
Playle & Partners LLP
Procom-IM Ltd
Pulse Associates ltd
Purcell Architecture Ltd
QODA Consulting Ltd
Quartz Project Services Limited
RAILWAY PROJECT SERVICES LTD
Rapleys LLP
RPP Ltd T/A Rex Procter and Partners
rg+p Limited
Rider Levett Bucknall UK Limited
Ridge and Partners
RNJ Partnership LLP
Roberts Limbrick Ltd
Ross Quality Control Limited
Roughan & O’Donovan UK Ltd.
RPP Asbestos Services Ltd
RPP Management Limited
RSK Environment Limited
S I Sealy & Associates Limited
Services Design Solution Limited
Seven Partnership limited
Shared Agenda Solutions Limited
Simpson & Brown LLP
SOCOTEC Asbestos Ltd
AFLSP Limited
Stace LLP
Stem Architects Limted
Stewart Associates (Midland) Ltd
Summers-Inman Construction and Property Consultants LLP
Sutcliffe Projects Ltd
Tetra Tech Limited
The Harris Partnership Limited
Troup Bywaters + Anders
Turner & Townsend Limited
Urban Fabric Architects
URBAN GREEN SPACE LIMITED
Waterman Infrastructure & Environment Ltd
Weston Williamson + Partners LLP
WH Stephens
WSP UK Limited
WT Partnership Limited
Locogen Consulting Ltd
Suppliers for Scotland
AtkinsRéalis
Bradley Environmental Consultants Limited
Healthy Buildings Ireland t/a HBE
Hydrock Consultants Ltd
Lucion Services Limited
SOCOTEC Asbestos Ltd
Turner & Townsend Limited
