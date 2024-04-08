One framework will provide consultancy services for Scotland and the other will provide these services for the rest of the UK

Turner & Townsend, Lendlease, Broadway Malyan and Kier are among dozens of firms who have landed spots on Pagabo’s professional services framework for England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The deal is valued at £780m and will cover a range of services including project management, architecture, engineering, masterplanning and strategy advice.

The framework provider said several firms, including Tetra Tech, Ridge and Stace, have been awarded a place for the first time.

consultants jpg

More than 100 firms have landed places on the framework

Meanwhile, five firms have been appointed to a Scotland-only agreement worth £27m.

Both frameworks will run for four years.

The deal for England, Wales and Northern Ireland covers 23 lots and follows last December’s announcement of Lot 1 providers, which saw AtkinsRéalis appointed as the sole supplier for the UK agreement and AtkinsRèalis and T&T appointed jointly for Lot 1 for Scotland.

Lot 1 for both regions covers the majority of disciplines up for grabs.

Suppliers for England, Wales and Northern Ireland

AHP Architects and Surveyors Limted

Airborne Environmental Consultants Limited

Alan Wood Partnership Limited

Align Property Partners

Amey OW Limited

Artelia Projects UK Limited

AtkinsRéalis

Avanti Architects Ltd

Baily Garner LLP

Baker Hicks Limited

BakerStuart Ltd

Barker Associates (Essex) Limited

Beyond Consult LTD

Bidwells LLP

Blue Sky Design Services Ltd

Bradley Environmental Consultants Limited

Broadway Malyan Ltd

CAD21 Ltd

Cambria Consulting Ltd

Comprehensive Design Architects Ltd

Clancy Consulting Ltd

Colour Urban Design Limited

Coreus Projects Limited

Couch Perry & Wilkes LLP

Craddy Pitchers Ltd

Cundall Johnston and Partners LLP

Curl la Tourelle Head Architecture

Curtins Consulting Ltd

DarntonB3 Limited

DCA Consultancy Ltd

Delap & Waller Ltd

Design ID Consulting Limited

DHA Planning Ltd

DSSR Ltd

ECE Architecture Limited

EDGEPS LIMITED (EDGE)

Environmental Essentials Limited

Environtec Limited

esc construction consultants ltd

exi Group Holdings Limited

Floyd Slaski Architects Ltd

Fowler Martin Ltd.

Fraser Brown Mackenna Ltd

Global HSE Solutions Ltd

Gotch Saunders & Surridge LLP

Harry Rolston Architect Ltd

Healthy Buildings Ireland t/a HBE

Hexa Consulting Ltd

Hickton Quality Control Ltd

Hollis Global Limited

Hydrock Consultants Ltd

Ingleton Wood LLP

Inspectas Compliance Ltd

JCP Consulting Engineers Ltd

Jones Lang LaSalle Ltd

Keegans

Keelagher Okey Associates Ltd

Kier Business Services Limited

International Fire Consultants Limited

Lacey Hickie & Caley Ltd

Lakes Join Grandly Ltd

Land Use Consultants

Lendlease Construction (Europe) Limited

Low Carbon Estates Ltd

Lucion Services Limited

Maber Associates Limited

Mace Limited

McAdam Design Ltd

MOSES CAMERON WILLIAMS LTD

MGAC LLP

Mott MacDonald Limited

MPP Group Limited

NORR Consultants Limited

Pick Everard

Playle & Partners LLP

Procom-IM Ltd

Pulse Associates ltd

Purcell Architecture Ltd

QODA Consulting Ltd

Quartz Project Services Limited

RAILWAY PROJECT SERVICES LTD

Rapleys LLP

RPP Ltd T/A Rex Procter and Partners

rg+p Limited

Rider Levett Bucknall UK Limited

Ridge and Partners

RNJ Partnership LLP

Roberts Limbrick Ltd

Ross Quality Control Limited

Roughan & O’Donovan UK Ltd.

RPP Asbestos Services Ltd

RPP Management Limited

RSK Environment Limited

S I Sealy & Associates Limited

Services Design Solution Limited

Seven Partnership limited

Shared Agenda Solutions Limited

Simpson & Brown LLP

SOCOTEC Asbestos Ltd

AFLSP Limited

Stace LLP

Stem Architects Limted

Stewart Associates (Midland) Ltd

Summers-Inman Construction and Property Consultants LLP

Sutcliffe Projects Ltd

Tetra Tech Limited

The Harris Partnership Limited

Troup Bywaters + Anders

Turner & Townsend Limited

Urban Fabric Architects

URBAN GREEN SPACE LIMITED

Waterman Infrastructure & Environment Ltd

Weston Williamson + Partners LLP

WH Stephens

WSP UK Limited

WT Partnership Limited

Locogen Consulting Ltd

Suppliers for Scotland

AtkinsRéalis

Bradley Environmental Consultants Limited

Healthy Buildings Ireland t/a HBE

Hydrock Consultants Ltd

Lucion Services Limited

SOCOTEC Asbestos Ltd

Turner & Townsend Limited

Topics