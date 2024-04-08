One framework will provide consultancy services for Scotland and the other will provide these services for the rest of the UK

Turner & Townsend, Lendlease, Broadway Malyan and Kier are among dozens of firms who have landed spots on Pagabo’s professional services framework for England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The deal is valued at £780m and will cover a range of services including project management, architecture, engineering, masterplanning and strategy advice.

The framework provider said several firms, including Tetra Tech, Ridge and Stace, have been awarded a place for the first time.

Meanwhile, five firms have been appointed to a Scotland-only agreement worth £27m.

Both frameworks will run for four years.

The deal for England, Wales and Northern Ireland covers 23 lots and follows last December’s announcement of Lot 1 providers, which saw AtkinsRéalis appointed as the sole supplier for the UK agreement and AtkinsRèalis and T&T appointed jointly for Lot 1 for Scotland.

Lot 1 for both regions covers the majority of disciplines up for grabs.