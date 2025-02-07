A £250m data centre at a Peel Waters site in Salford has been given the green light by the city council.

The developer has been working with Digital Land & Development to develop the scheme at the Halo West site close to the Salford Community Stadium, homes of Salford Reds rugby league club and union side Sale Sharks.

The data centre feature 12,000 sq ft of offices, a 56,000 sq ft data hall and 63,500 sq ft of plant.

A green buffer has been created to screen the centre from nearby properties with planting for wildlife also included in the plans.

Others working on the scheme include architect TTSP, landscape architect Exterior Architecture and planning consultant WSP. Project manager is Keysource.