AFL's plans for a 16,000-seat stadium for Oxford United FC

AFL Architects has submitted plans for a 16,000-seat stadium near Kidlington for Oxford United FC.

The scheme would be the UK’s first all-electric stadium and would be part of a wider mixed-use development including a 180-room hotel.

A conference centre, event space and a health and wellbeing centre would also be built under the plans, which have been lodged with Cherwell district council.

The League One club’s history would be incorporated into design features, including a modern interpretation of the landmark arch at the Manor Ground, where it used to play its home games before the site was sold and turned into a hospital 20 years ago, at the entrance.

Oxford United development director Jon Clarke said the submission of a full planning application was a “significant milestone” for the club.

“We have taken the opportunity to create something truly incredible that not only places the visitor experience at its heart but is sustainable and will deliver huge benefits to our community and economy,” he said.

It comes after Oxfordshire county council granted consent for the club to lease land known as the Triangle for the stadium scheme.

The club’s lease at its current 12,500-seat Kassam Stadium, where it has been based since 2001, ends in 2026.