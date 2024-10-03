Allies and Morrison has been given planning by Cambridge City Council and South Cambridgeshire District Council for an 11,000 sq m workspace at Cambridge Science Park (CSP).

Called Unit 440, the building is designed to accommodate tenants in research, development, technology, innovation, and life sciences.

The CSP is owned by Trinity College which has drawn up a series of guidelines on sustainability.

The structure utilises a hybrid timber-concrete composite design, which is intended to significantly reduce embodied carbon while maintaining functional flexibility for laboratory and office spaces.

Others working on the deal include M&E engineer Buro Happold, structural engineer Webb Yates as well as project manager Bidwells and cost manager CB3.