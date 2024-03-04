Another senior figure has gone from Sellar with the developer’s chief operating officer leaving after nearly five years at the business.

Owen Dannatt is understood to have left at the end of January – around the same time the firm’s construction director, Paul Flexney-Briscoe, also went.

Sellar declined to comment on Dannatt but he joined the business in summer 2019, having first switched to real estate with Deloitte in 2007 after beginning his career at Taylor Woodrow as a civil engineer.

Flexney-Briscoe joined in 2018 from Landsec where he was a project director for more than a decade and before that he was an associate at EC Harris and a project director for Bovis Lend Lease.

Sellar’s work at Paddington Square, built by Mace, is winding down with the LUL station and retail work at ground level of the main, Renzo Piano-designed building expected to finish by the end of the year.

One source said: “I think [the departures] are really nothing more than a reflection of the amount of work they have got on. I think it’s as simple as that.”

Sellar’s next major scheme is the £1.5bn redevelopment of Liverpool Street station it is proposing to carry out with Network Rail which is currently in for planning.

Designed by Herzog & de Meuron, the centrepiece of the scheme is a 20-storey building which will be cantilevered above the grade II-listed former Great Eastern Hotel.