AtkinsRéalis has promoted UK boss Richard Robinson to head up its business across Asia and the Middle East.

Robinson, who has been with the firm since 2019, will take up his new role as president of AMEA, which also includes its Australia business, at the beginning of next month.

Replacing Robinson as president of UK and Ireland is Chris Ball, who is currently chief operating officer of its nuclear business. Ball takes up his new role on 1 March as well.

Before joining the business, Robinson, who is deputy chair of the Construction Leadership Council, was COO of HS2 and also worked for Aecom and BAA Heathrow.