Avant Homes East Midlands has named Carl Oxley as its new land director. The appointment aims to strengthen the senior management team and bolster the housebuilder’s multi-tenure expansion strategy.

Oxley has joined Avant Homes from developer Persimmon Homes, where he was a land director for three years. With over 30 years’ experience in the housebuilding industry, he has also held positions at Gleeson Homes, Countryside Partnerships and Harron Homes.

In his new role, Oxley is responsible for securing new multi-tenure development opportunities for Avant Homes East Midlands’ land team through site acquisitions across the region.

On his appointment, Oxley said: “Avant Homes has a clear focus on delivering its multi-tenure strategy through the provision of quality new homes for everyone at affordable price points.

“I am very pleased to have joined a business with a clear focus and to be leading a highly capable team of land professionals to further enable the delivery of this strategy throughout the East Midlands.”

Avant Homes East Midlands currently has seven developments underway, including Cotchett Village in Mickleover and Barton Point in Kettering.

The firm is run by former Persimmon boss Jeff Fairburn, who spearheaded the takeover of Avant by Yorkshire housebuilder Berkeley DeVeer, with the financial backing of investment firm Elliott Advisors back in 2021.

The Avant Homes Group currently operates across the north of England, the Midlands and Scotland through nine regional operating businesses, and has more than 600 employees.

Avant has said it plans to triple in size to build a business selling 6,000 homes per year, and in February opened a new region in the North-west. It delivered 1,766 completions for the year ending 30 June 2023.