More than 40 firms have put pen to paper on government initiative

Ballymore is the latest housebuilder to sign the government’s building safety contract, after originally missing last Monday’s deadline.

The firm issued a statement on Friday afternoon, saying it had now signed up.

The Irish-based developer joins Telford Homes and London Square that have since put pen to paper on the pledge after housing secretary Michael Gove last Tuesday threatened to put those firms that had not signed the pledge out of business.

The ‘developer remediation contract’ is designed to make housebuilders’ commitment to fix historic fire safety defects legally binding.

This will see developers take on responsibility for fixing any safety issues in blocks over 11m high, where they have had an involvement, through building or refurbishment, over the past 30 years.