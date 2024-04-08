Bam is set to land the next phase of British Land’s ongoing revamp of its Broadgate estate with a deal to overhaul the Broadgate Tower built more than 15 years ago.

Designed by SOM, the 35-storey tower was completed in 2008 by the then Bovis Lend Lease but British Land wants to give it a refresh in order to bring in new tenants such as those from the tech and media sectors.

Building understands Wates and McLaren were both told at the end of last week the £90m job had gone to Bam instead.

The win is an early tonic for Bam’s new construction boss in the UK, Kim Sides, who only started in the role last week.

Bam, which is coming to the end of a £110m refurbishment of Space House, a grade II-listed 1960s block near Holborn tube station designed by Centre Point tower architect Richard Seifert, is set to start work at Broadgate this autumn.

Work at the tower involves improving the building entrance and reception, upgrading the public realm as well as revamping the existing retail and leisure facilities.

It will also include building a three-storey extension for commercial use and adding cycle storage which is currently limited to 20 spaces with no showers. Under the proposals, 30 showers and more than 300 bike spaces are planned.

The developer has been revamping the 1980s-built campus for several years as part of a move away from a focus on tenants in the finance sector and to a seven-day, mixed-use campus.

Designed by Buckley Gray Yeoman, others working on the scheme include project manager Blackburn & Co, QS T&T Alinea, services engineer Cundall and structural engineer Heyne Tillett Steel.