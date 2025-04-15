Housebuilders merged last autumn with Matthew Pratt set to leave this summer

Redrow chief executive Matthew Pratt will leave this summer, the firm has announced.

The housebuilder completed its merger with larger rival Barratt last autumn with the enlarged group rebranded as Barratt Redrow.

Pratt, who has been at Redrow for 22 years, remained as chief executive, having taken up the role in July 2020.

He joined the Redrow board the previous year as chief operating officer, having first joined Redrow in 2003 as chief quantity surveyor.

Following the merger, Pratt stayed on as Redrow chief executive and was also made an executive director of Barratt Redrow,.

Pratt’s departure had been previously announced and paying tribute Barratt Redrow chief executive David Thomas said: “Matthew has had a key role in the smooth and effective integration of Barratt and Redrow. I would like to thank him for his valuable contribution to the combined business.”

Barratt Redrow said he will leave on 30 June although he will be available until the end of the year.

Pratt, who turns 50 in July, added: “I am immensely proud to have contributed to the coming together of these two exceptional businesses. I wish Barratt Redrow every success as it embarks on this exciting new chapter.”

Barratt Redrow also announced that chief operating officer and deputy chief executive Steven Boyes is retiring on 6 September. Boyes, who turns 65 in August, joined the firm in 1978 as a junior QS.

The firm said Mike Roberts, currently regional managing director of its Northern Region, will become the new COO.