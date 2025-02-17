Firm says third of income comes from overseas

BDP saw turnover rise more than 9% to £149m in the year to June 2024, according to newly published accounts.

Pre-tax profit rose 6% to £9.8m while the firm approved a dividend payment of £5.8m, following a £5.5m payment the previous year, to Nippon Koei, its parent company since 2016.

More than a third of BDP’s revenue, 38%, is now generated from outside the UK.

The firm said its acquisition of Everton stadium architect Pattern four years ago had seen it grow in the sports and stadia sector, while its studios in Canada, India and the Middle East have contributed to wider diversification.

The practice now operates 19 studios worldwide and has outlined plans to increase this to 23 by 2030 as part of a long-term strategy targeting £200m in annual income.

BDP said inflationary pressures and high interest rates meant its net cash balance fell 9.5% to £18m during the period.

The latest financial statement also records an increase in staffing levels, with total employees and contractors rising to 1,350 from 1,326 the previous year.

BDP’s latest financial results follow its recent ascent to the top of the UK rankings in the WA100, BD’s annual survey of the world’s largest architectural firms.

The practice has overtaken Foster & Partners as the UK’s largest firm by the number of architects employed, increasing its headcount by 90 to 554. In the global rankings, BDP moved up two places to 21st, reflecting its continued expansion both in the UK and internationally.