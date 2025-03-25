Housebuilder expecting to complete 1,000 more homes this year than last

Bellway has reported increased revenue, profit and completions in its interim results, alongside an sunny assessment of its prospects going forward.

In interim results for the half-year to 31 January, the housebuilder pointed to an easing in planning delays and predicted forecast growth for the years to come.

Revenue was up 12% to £1.43bn in the period, while housing completions were also up 12% to 4,577.

Pre-tax profit was up 20% to £141m, while it opened 17 new outlets in the period and has 30 openings planned for the second half.

It also provided £9.4m as an adjusting item for legacy building safety, which it said comprised an adjusting finance expense of £7.3m.

The firm said that with planning delays easing and market conditions stabilising, it could deliver cumulative volume growth of 20% in the two years to full-year 2026.

The group said it remained on track to build at least 8,500 homes in the full financial year, almost a thousand more than in the previous year.

The firm will release its results for the year to 31 July in the middle of October.