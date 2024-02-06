Plans replace scrapped scheme that would have been almost twice as high

A Howells-designed residential tower in Birmingham that replaced a much taller scheme by Glancy Nicholls has been given the green light.

The 33-storey scheme at 100 Broad Street for developer Urban Vision is a chopped-down version of a 61-storey tower approved in 2019.

The former Glancy Nicholls-designed plans were drawn up for Euro Property Investments Ltd but later became unviable due to the size of the 193m scheme.

Howells’ new plans, approved by Birmingham council last week, will provide 294 build-to rent apartments, affordable homes, office space and ground floor retail.

The building takes the form of a sequence of blocks stepping up in height from nine storeys to a 33-storey central tower.

Birmingham’s planning officers said the scheme was a “high quality” development that would complement surrounding buildings in a gateway location.

Glancy Nicholls’ 2019 plans would have been Birmingham’s tallest building if built. The site is within an emerging cluster of tall buildings which already includes the practice’s’ two 33-storey Bank towers.

Last year Glenn Howells also won planning for the 42-storey Moda tower in the same neighbourhood.