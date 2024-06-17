The chief financial officer and executive director of British Land has been poached by Kingfisher, the retail group which owns B&Q and Screwfix.

Bhavesh Mistry will leave the developer behind the £500m 2 Finsbury Avenue scheme in the City of London within the next year.

The developer said he will remain in his current roles while a replacement is found to ensure an effective transition. Mistry has a 12-month notice period.

A search for a new chief financial officer is already underway and the firm said it will make a further announcement in due course.

The move will mark a return to the retail sector for Mistry, who joined British Land in July 2021 following a three-year stint as deputy chief financial officer at Tesco.

Along with 2 Finsbury Avenue, which is being built by Sir Robert McAlpine, major projects which have come to site during Mistry’s time at British Land include the 53-acre Canada Water masterplan, one of the biggest regeneration schemes in London.

Other projects in development include a £90m overhaul of Broadgate Tower, to be carried out by Bam, and a £400m makeover of Euston Tower which the developer is working on with pre-construction advisor Lendlease.