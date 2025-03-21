Existing 1970s block has been empty more than three years

British Land has been given planning for its £600m scheme to revamp the Euston Tower.

Camden council gave the green light to plans for the work last night which will see the building stripped back to its core and increased in size from 320,000 sq ft to 500,000 sq ft. It will also retain the foundations and basement.

The existing 31-storey block was built in 1970 but has been empty for more than three years. The tower was most recently occupied by HMRC while previous tenants have included Atkins. Designed by Sidney Kaye, it was also once home to Capital Radio, now based in Leicester Square.

The plans also feature 4,000 sq ft of restaurant and café space, with terraces overlooking a revitalised public realm, as well as 8,000 sq ft of enterprise space for local entrepreneurs and start-ups.

British Land’s head of development David Lockyer said: “The tower is ideally located at our Regent’s Place campus, where the Knowledge Quarter meets the West End, and where businesses can benefit from the great concentration of academic and research institutions between Harley Street and King’s Cross.”

Members of the project team include QS and project manager Gardiner & Theobald, executive architect Adamson, planning consultant Gerald Eve, M&E consultant Arup and sustainability consultants Buro Happold and GXN.

The latter is a sister firm of architect 3XN, the Danish practice which has drawn up the proposal for the revamped tower. The firm is also behind British Land’s 2 Finsbury Avenue tower going up at Broadgate in the City and which is being built by Sir Robert McAlpine.

A decision on who will carry out the work, which is believed to have narrowed as a choice between Lendlease and Mace, has not yet been made.

The pair have returned bids with the decision now awaiting sign-off from the developer’s top brass.

Lendlease has previously been carrying out advisory work on the job but British Land sounded out others, including Multiplex and McAlpine, about the job after Lendlease’s Australian parent put the business up for sale last May. It is being bought US private equity Atlas Holdings and will be renamed Bovis.

British Land has previously described Euston Tower as the “gateway” to its Regent’s Place campus.

Regent’s Place is one of three campuses British Land operates in the capital and covers 1.7m sq ft. The others are Paddington Central, which runs across 1m sq ft, and the 4.1m sq ft Broadgate development.