Building has today announced the launch of its own think tank, an editorial research hub dedicated to producing in-depth reports on behalf of the construction industry.

The Building the Future Think Tank, which follows on from the ambitious year-long Building the Future Commission, will carry out research throughout 2024 and beyond.

The think tank is a continuation of work of the year-long commission, which publishes its final report at the Constructing Excellence conference in London today.

The think tank will initially look to produce editorial research reports on several themes, including AI and digital construction, implementing net zero, workplace and productivity, building safety, and people and skills. Building is however taking soundings from the industry and the list of research topics could expand.

After the success of the Building the Future Commission UK-wide roundtable tour, Building will run a new series of similar regional events in 2024 to further the think tank’s work.

In September, Building will again host the interactive Building the Future conference in London.

The think tank’s launch sponsors include Gleeds, Fenwick Elliott, RLB and its partner is Constructing Excellence.

“We recognise that 12 months is not nearly enough time to fully explore solutions to improve the built environment, so we are launching a think tank to keep the conversation going,” said Chloe Mcculloch, editor of Building.

The Building the Future Commission, launched to mark Building’s 180th anniversary, explored solutions to improve the built environment in eight different areas, namely net zero, skills and education, building safety, workplace, culture and leadership, housing and planning, infrastructure, project delivery and digital and creating communities.

In addition to the final report published today, the commission produced two earlier in-depth reports, one focused on break-through innovations and the other on reforming the planning system, which was submitted to the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.

In addition to the regional roundtables and conference, we produced a podcast series, hosted commissioner discussions, convened a young people’s panel and produced more than 160 articles examining solutions to improve the built environment.

