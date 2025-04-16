Expanded conference will take place on 2 October

The Minister for Building Safety, Fire and Local Growth will address this year’s Building the Future Conference as a keynote speaker.

Alex Norris has been MP for Nottingham North and Kimberley since June 2017 and was appointed to the role last year, after a shift of responsibilities within the Ministry for Housing, Communities and Local Government.

The minister’s role includes building safety, regulations, the Grenfell Inquiry response, local and regional growth, investment zones.

His keynote speech will be part of the conference’s deidcated building safety stream.

This year’s Building the Future Conference, will take place on 2 October at a new venue, 155 Bishopsgate in the City of London.

The conference will bring together the Building, Building Design and Housing Today audiences under one roof, with industry partners such as Build UK, The Housing Forum, The G15, and UKGBC.

The day-long conference will be followed by a shortlisting party for the 2025 Building Awards and Architect of the Year Awards.