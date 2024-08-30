Health and Safety Executive will work with the London Fire Brigade, the police and other parties

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) is launching its own investigation into the fire that engulfed a seven-storey building in Dagenham on Monday.

Inspectors from the HSE’s building safety division – which operates as the Building Safety Regulator- visited the Spectrum House site, in Freshwater Road, yesterday, along with officials from its separate investigations unit,

The building, a high-rise block of flats that was undergoing cladding remediation to replace high-pressure laminate panels, on became engulfed in flames and was attended by around 225 firefighters.

An HSE spokesperson said during its investigation it will consider how the cladding remediation works were organised and undertaken and whether this was a factor in the fire.

It will also look at whether the principle accountable person for the building discharged their duties under the Building Safety Act in relation to the spread of fire.

The London Fire Brigade reported that the building had “known” safety issues and is also investigating the causes of the fire, including the role of the cladding.

An HSE spokesperson said: “The building involved in the fire was a working site undergoing remediation and therefore a joint investigation team within HSE will work closely with the LFB, the Police and other parties including the local authority.”

Meanwhile housing secretary and deputy prime minister Angela Rayner earlier this week demanded quicker progress on making buildings safe following the Dagenham blaze.

Rayner, along with building safety minister Rushanara Ali, told a group of regulators and partners at a meeting yesterday that ministers expect the pace of remediation to increase.

This follows official figures showing there are still 2,331 unsafe buildings where remediation work has yet to start.