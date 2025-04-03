Fit out firm BW says an income of £500m is achievable by the end of the decade as the company said it had now become an employee ownership trust (EOT).

The company, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, is expecting income to be over £300m in 2025 with chief executive Steve Elliott saying it was on track for a turnover of half a billion by 2030. “I’m absolutely confident we’ll get to that [number] by then,” he said.

BW said revenue last year was up 22% to £244m with pre-tax profit doubling to £6m in its accounts due to be filed at Companies House next week.

Staff numbers by the end of this year will be around 270, he added, with margins of between 3% and 3.5%.

The firm said it did not take on any projects stalled by the collapse of ISG last September with Elliott admitting it had been approached about taking on “three or four of their jobs”.

He said: “Our experience of doing that work is that it rarely ends how you want it to. It’s an unknown risk, you’re inheriting staff not culturally aligned with you and you don’t have the relationship with the supply chain.”

Elliott said the firm also decided not to take on staff left jobless by ISG’s fall with many finding new homes at Mace, Wates and Structure Tone. “We like to promote form within and taking on outside staff distracts from that.”

He admitted the firm is seeing more work opportunities on jobs between £30m and £50m following ISG’s failure with BW’s typical jobs ranging from anywhere between £1m and £50m.

The firm, which only works in the office and higher education sectors with 90% of its jobs within the M25, currently has 35 live schemes with its largest being a £57m office scheme in the City for a tech client.

Meanwhile, BW has completed a move to an EOT after looking at the move for the past couple of years.

Elliott said BW had been on the receiving end of several takeover approaches by rivals and institutions over the past few years but he added: “We didn’t want to be taken over. We’re here for the long term and EOTs get buy-in from staff and their loyalty. It’s not something we took lightly and we did a lot of research on it.”

Year-end cash was £40.5m, up from £8.7m last time, with the firm beginning 2025 with £200m of secured revenue.

BW, which is based at the Old Bailey in the City, is due to move into larger premises nearby later this year with space for staff based there rising from around 100 to 150.