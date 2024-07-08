Up to eight consultants expected to be shortlisted in next few weeks

Winners for the project management framework being put together by Canary Wharf Group are not expected to be named until late autumn.

Building understands the shortlist is currently being put together by the landlord’s procurement team although appointed firms won’t start to emerge for several months.

It is expected that up to eight firms will be chosen to bid with three or four firms set to claim spots on the framework.

Canary Wharf, which is co-owned by the Qatar Investment Authority and Multiplex owner Brookfield, is looking at moving away from a focus on offices at the Docklands estate and broadening the mix of tenants in the wake of post-pandemic working practices and higher borrowing costs.

The group is drawing up several frameworks of firms across a range of disciplines including cost consultants, M&E and structures.

Last week, Building revealed that T&T Alinea, Mace, AtkinsRéalis and Exigere had made the cost consultants framework, having been whittled down from an initial shortlist of eight.

Meanwhile, KPF has won the architectural competition to reimagine the HSBC tower in Canary Wharf which the banking giant is planning to move out of by 2027 and into new, smaller offices in the City.