The chief executive of the Chartered Institute of Building (CIOB) will step down this summer.

Caroline Gumble, who has held the position since August 2019, will leave the organisation in July to take on a “leadership role” in the engineering sector.

The CIOB said her period in charge included oversight of a 2021 brand refresh, refocusing the CIOB on its “public benefit mission” and supporting the growth of its membership.

Gumble said it had been “an honour and a privilege” to serve in the role.

“2025 is the mid-point for CIOB’s current 5-year corporate plan, which has been a strong foundation for much of our recent work, and it is also the conclusion of our 190th anniversary celebrations.

“My successor will have the chance to shape the next corporate plan and look forward to the Institute’s 200th anniversary – this seems like a good point at which to hand over the reins.”

In 2013, Gumble was awarded an honorary doctorate from the University of Wolverhampton, for her “positive impact in raising the profile of women in property and construction”.

Recruitment for her replacement has already begun and is being overseen by the chair of the board of trustees.