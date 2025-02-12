Mace chairman Mark Reynolds, Balfour Beatty chief executive Leo Quinn and Berkeley divisional managing director Karl Whiteman were among 50 industry leaders taking part in a virtual roundtable with business secretary Jonathan Reynolds on Monday.

The 45-minute meeting was aimed at “unblocking barriers to growth and driving investment”, the department for business and trade said.

Also on the call was housing minister Matthew Pennycook with the pair “set[ting] out the importance of planning and construction to the government’s plan for growth”.

Reynolds said: “Backed by the certainty of our upcoming industrial strategy, we’re committed to working in partnership with industry to make sure our reforms deliver for communities in every part of the country. That is why discussions like these are so important, as we work to unblock planning barriers to drive growth and investment.”

One attendee, who declined to be named, said: “They went over all the things they are doing on planning, but there wasn’t really anything new, no meat on the bone. But it was a useful piece of government engagement.”

The government published an updated National Planning Policy Framework in December and is due to unveil a Planning and Infrastructure Bill, which will provide powers to accelerate infrastructure and home building, by the spring.