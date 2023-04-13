More than nine in 10 industry leaders support the creation of a data-sharing platform to help the construction industry collaborate and innovate, according to a new white paper.

The ‘Collaboration Transformation’ report, published by framework provider Pagabo and its parent company The 55 Group, suggests that construction take inspiration from the aviation industry, which was revolutionised by the creation of the black box, a device which recorded flight data.

The research, which is based on a survey of 55 leaders from companies across the industry, said that such a “black box moment” in construction would help create a culture driven by encouraging “learning over blame and making incremental gains and continuous improvement”.

According to the survey, 92% of industry leaders back the concept of a digital platform designed for data-sharing.

Charley Wainwright, head of innovation at Pagabo, who carried out the one-to-one surveys, said: “We want to take us to a culture of sharing and true collaboration and remove siloed efforts and any semblance of a blame culture – which is something many surveyed noted about the culture around health and safety.”

The survey also found that 92% of firms were struggling to recruit the right talent, with Gerard Toplass, group chief executive at The 55 Group, blaming structural changes in the labour market.

“Construction is suffering similar problems to other sectors but those other industries are better focused on training and realise the importance of improved education and practical training,” he added.

“And most importantly, other industries are making sure their training keeps pace with innovation. Meanwhile, we believe that construction is heading towards a cliff edge – especially when it comes to adapting the approach to skills and training.”

He said that the industry would “grind to a halt” if it did not change its approach to training and attract more people.

“Qualifications need to be shorter, punchier and aligned to the changing needs of the sector, as well as those of the individuals expected to learn.”