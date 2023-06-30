Amanda Long to oversee drive to ensure construction product claims are backed up by evidence

The body set up to administer the Code for Construction Product Information (CCPI) has hired a new chief executive.

Construction Product Information (CPI), an independently governed organisation set up by the Construction Products Association (CPA), announced the appointment of Amanda Long this morning.

The CCPI, published in 2021, seeks to ensure any claims made about products are backed up by clear and unambiguous evidence. This followed criticism of product marketing by firms in the wake of the Grenfell fire in June 2017.

Long previously managed the CCPI through her role at the Considerate Constructors Scheme. She will now solely focus on administering the new code for CPI which has now taken over running the code’s administration.

There are eleven clauses of the CCPI which cover a wide range of matters from responsibility for product information, to accuracy of and clarity of performance claims made, general information and competency.

The aim is that clients, specifiers and users will insist on only working with CCPI-compliant products, as verified through the scheme.

To date around 20 manufacturers are in the first wave of onboarding and verification. CPI will be launching a “supporters offer” for clients, specifiers and users in the coming months.

Long, who replaces interim Steve Marr, said: “It’s clear this scheme will be a crucial step change for the industry and fundamental to its success in the new regulatory environment which lies ahead.

“I look forward to engaging with more construction product manufacturers, as well as distributors, clients, and contractors to ensure the scheme delivers real value in terms of building safety.”