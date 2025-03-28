An eight week consultation on proposals for a 7,000-home regeneration project in Manchester and Salford begins tomorrow (Saturday).

The Draft Strategic Regeneration Framework for Strangeways and Cambridge has already been heard by Manchester city and Salford city councils. It proposes new homes across seven ‘neighbourhood’ areas, along with 1.75m sq ft of commercial floorspace and a new urban park.

The consultation will see seven events take place until 6 May with the consultation formally closing on 26 May.

Both councils are speaking to the Ministry of Justice regarding the long-term future of HM Prison Manchester, previously known as Strangeways, which Manchester council said “remains a significant barrier to the regeneration ambitions in this part of the city”.

Manchester council leader Bev Craig said: “We know this area has challenges, including the prison that presents a key barrier to the regeneration of the area, but we also know that there is energy and a community brimming with potential.

“We will deliver huge change in Strangeways in the coming years, working alongside the people who live and work there, and as we move to consultation in the coming weeks, we want to speak to local people and businesses about how we can make this part of the city thrive.”

Among the firms which have worked on the regeneration framework are real estate consultant Avison Young, architects Maccreanor Lavington and Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios, Civic Engineers and environmental consultant Useful Projects.