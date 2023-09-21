Currie & Brown has promoted company veteran Eryl Evans to national head of infrastructure, the latest staffing change aimed at bolstering the division.

The consultant has seen a 25% growth in the sector over the past year and the promotion of Evans comes after the appointment of a new senior director to the business earlier this month.

Ian Bayes, who joins from project controls consultancy LogiKal, is the third senior infrastructure hire this year, after the appointments of director Phil Iwobi and associate director David Hutchens in the spring.

Together, the trio have more than 80 years’ experience in the industry, working on a range of major schemes including railway stations at London Bridge and Blackfriars, Heathrow Terminal 5 and the Elizabeth Line.

Evans said: “A significant amount of the UK public sector investment is within regulated industries, so this is approved and signed-off.

”Government will however be looking for savings and efficiencies over the forthcoming ‘control’ periods.

”This is where consultancies such as Currie & Brown, can showcase their expertise.”

The firm was recently appointed to the £500m River Thames Scheme and the Department for Transport’s STARThree Framework.