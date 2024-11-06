The Planning Inspectorate has promised a decision by the end next month on an appeal by a developer on a 204-home scheme in Woolwich which was handed a demolition order when it was found to have breached its planning permission.

Greenwich council issued Comer Homes with an enforcement notice in September 2023 calling for the Mast Quay Phase II development to be taken down following the discovery of 26 “main deviations” from consented plans.

The south-east London scheme, which was designed by Southwark-based Upchurch Associates and consists of three blocks up to 23 storeys, was approved in 2012 and completed in 2022 by Comer Homes after its original developer went into administration.

It is already occupied by residents, who have set up a campaign group called Save Our Sails calling for the buildings to be saved from the wrecking ball.

Comer launched an appeal against the enforcement notice in October 2023 with the Planning Inspectorate starting inquiry hearings in July this year and finishing in early September.

The Inspectorate has now said it expects a decision on the appeal to be announced before Christmas.

Comer Group said in September that it “remains confident a sensible decision will be made for all residents of Mast Quay”.

The developer, which does not dispute the scheme breaches its planning consent, has previously blamed post-Grenfell fire safety regulations as its motivation to change elements of the scheme during construction.

Lawyers for the firm said in their opening statement at the inquiry that it had informed the council of plans to change the scheme’s cladding in 2021, arguing Comer Homes was “convinced it needed to build differently to the pre-Grenfell permission”.

However, Greenwich argued the changes to the facade were just one element of the scheme which breached its planning permission.

The council said two of the scheme’s three blocks had larger footprints than the planning consent permitted and that supposedly accessible features had not been incorporated into “accessible” apartments.

The completed development was also said to have missing roof gardens and a children’s play area, while a surface car park is occupying land intended for a landscaped garden area.

Comer Homes has been contacted for comment.