But government does not confirm backing for six-month postponement of deadline amid mounting concern about a collapse in building control services

The government said it is working with the Building Safety Regulator (BSR) on a ‘managed transition’ to the new building control regime, after warnings that its current deadline could cause a large number of councils to suddenly stop work.

Currently, thousands of building control professionals will have to prove their competence and join the Building Safety Regulator’s (BSR) official register by 6 April or lose the ability to practice.

Earlier this month, Lorna Stimpson, chief executive of Local Authority Building Control, wrote to the BSR and the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC), warning that a “significant number” of councils may have to cease building control services as they are likely to miss the deadline for getting inspectors certified and registered.

She said the current picture “does not currently look encouraging” and called for the government to delay implementation by six months.

Responding to the letter today, a DLUHC spokesperson: “It is crucial that the construction sector continues to undertake the validation and registration processes in order to meet the competence requirements set by the Building Safety Regulator.

“We understand that transitioning into a new oversight regime for building control inspectors requires a managed transition, and the regulator is closely engaging the sector to agree a way forward.”

DLUHC did not confirm however whether it is likely to back Stimpson’s proposed six-month deadline extension.

Under Stimpson’s proposal, building control professionals would still have to register with the regulator and with an accreditation scheme by the April deadline, but would be given more time to gain their competence accreditation. They would also commit to abiding by BSR codes of conduct.

While these negotiations continue, LABC is urgently reviewing the position of councils in England and Wales to determine how many surveyors are likely to be certified and registered in time.