Hybrid planning application for phase one of 4,000 homes scheme due in this summer

The developer behind the £6bn redevelopment of Earls Court has set out detailed plans for phase one of the scheme and announced that construction will start on site in 2026.

The joint venture between Delancey, the Dutch pension fund manager APG and Transport for London will submit a hybrid planning application for phase one of the scheme by the summer.

This will involve building over 1,000 new homes for rent and sale as well as a park, office building and cultural centre.

Several architects are working on the first phase of the scheme with Earls Court Development Company submitting detailed plans to the Royal Borough and Kensington and Chelsea for Warwick Crescent, a 300 home scheme designed by Maccreanor Lavington.

>> See also: Earls Court development team rejigs masterplan

It will also submit a separate application to Hammersmith and Fulham Council to build Empress Place and Aisgill Gardens, which will deliver 290 homes for sale, 180 affordable homes, and roughly 680 student rooms.

Serie is the architect working on the 31-storey Empress Place scheme while a separate 42-storey block for the homes for sale has been designed by Sheppard Robson. Architect dRMM has drawn up the 17-storey Aisgill Gardens building.

Overall, the redevelopment will deliver 4,000 homes in three phases with the second phase set to be built between 2029 and 2034. The third phase is planned for between 2032 and 2038.

In November, ECDC announced changes to its masterplan, which included reducing the height of the towers in the designs and cutting the number of homes delivered from 4,500 to 4,000.

The whole scheme is due to be finished by 2041.