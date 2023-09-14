Westridge Construction had a turnover of £64m in the year to 2022

East Sussex-based contractor Westridge Construction has filed a notice of intention to appoint administrators after more than three decades of trading.

The £64m-turnover firm filed the notice on 12 September, retaining London law firm Cripps Pemberton Greenish as counsel. The notice provides the firm with 10 working days protection from creditors to enable them to find an alternative to administration.

The company’s website is currently unavailable, displaying a message stating that is “down for maintenance”.

Established in 1991, it employed around 214 in its last reported accounting period for 2021/2022.

In the accounts, covering the 12 months to the end of February 2022, the firm had increased its turnover by nearly £7m on the previous year, although its profit before tax fell by nearly £1m to £853,426.

It blamed the drop, which came before the impact of the Ukraine war on energy prices, on challenging trading conditions, significant cost increases and a rise in supply chain failures.

The firm worked on projects up to £15m in a wide range of sectors, including commercial, housing, healthcare and education. Its clients include housing associations, councils and two NHS trusts, Brighton and East Sussex.