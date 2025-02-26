Australian engineer ADP Consulting which opened its first office outside its home country in London 18 months ago has been bought by Spanish multidisciplinary Ayesa.

Among Ayesa’s most recent high-profile schemes have been as lead consultant to supervise the management and construction on the revamp of the Stadium Santiago Bernabeu for Real Madrid which was completed by Spanish contractor FCC last year.

The Seville-based firm, which employs 13,000 people across 23 countries, has bought 300-strong ADP, which had a last reported turnover of £26m, for an undisclosed sum.

Most of ADP’s staff are based in Australia with offices there including bases in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane. The firm’s UK office in Chancery Lane employs 10 people.

John Byrne, country manager of Ayesa UK and Ireland, said: “ADP Consulting brings a proven track record in delivering award-winning mechanical, electrical and public health systems, as well as sustainable design, including retrofitting and repurposing existing infrastructure. Their expertise strengthens Ayesa’s offering in the UK and Ireland, enhancing our end-to-end capabilities.”

ADP, which was set up in 2011, worked on Sydney’s Barangaroo development, whose three main towers were designed by RSHP.

Ayesa, which specialises in engineering work as well as digital and IT, was set up in 1966 and has seen its workforce balloon recently following the covid pandemic when it had close to 5,000 employees five years ago.

It has been on an acquisition strategy since which has seen it buy Irish engineering firm ByrneLooby and technology business M2C.

Its UK projects include the Silvertown tunnel scheme in London.