Unite the Union and GMB will be able to meet with workers in rest areas

Trade unions have been granted an access agreement at the HS2 tunnelling site at Euston after a five-year campaign.

The agreement, between Unite the Union, GMB and a joint venture consisting of Skanska, Costain and Strabag, means workers on the site can access the advice and support of union officials.

Under the agreement, Unite officers will be able to meet with workers in rest areas, during break times, to discuss employment matters, as well as attend induction meetings to talk to workers.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “The persistence and dedication of Unite construction members should be congratulated; it is their hard work which has ensued this access agreement has been signed.

“Construction workers based on the SCS project will now be able to freely consult a Unite official about all their employment and safety concerns.”

“The signing of this agreement will ensure that Unite is now fully able to defend and enhance workers’ jobs, pay and conditions at HS2.”

According to Unite, the deal means that all the major parts of the HS2 development are covered by union access agreements.

While HS2 Ltd has an agreement with the TUC, it allows its contractors across the construction and operation of the railway to have their own relationships with staff and unions.

A spokesperson for HS2 Ltd said: “HS2 Ltd has an agreement with the TUC demonstrating our commitment to working with the trade unions. By working together, we will build the new high-speed railway safely, and create a diverse, inclusive and skilled workforce.”

Tunnelling equipment was set to be delivered to the site earlier this summer with a view to beginning the drive between Old Oak Common and Euston in 2025.