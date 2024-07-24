The former minister for refugees has been appointed as the new chair of Regal.

Richard Harrington will assist the developer with the next phase of its mixed-use growth strategy, the company announced this morning.



Harrington’s experience includes founding property development firm Harrington Properties in 1983 before becoming a shareholder and managing director of Leisure Syndicates International, a company involved in the sales and management of holiday resorts, which is now owned by Hilton Hotels.

The ex-minister for refugees most recently led the Harrington Review of Foreign Direct Investment that was published in November 2023, where he called for the reorganisation of government to attract more foreign investment into the UK.

He was made a life peer in 2022 after creating the Homes for Ukraine Sponsorship scheme.

Chief executive of Regal, Jonathan Seal said: “Lord Harrington brings extensive and valuable experience across a range of sectors, including deep knowledge and understanding of the global investor community.

“I know he will provide immense strategic guidance and advice to the Regal Board as we seek to execute the next stage of our growth strategy.”