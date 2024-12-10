Builders merchant sales continue to fall but at the lowest level since the start of 2023, according to the Builders Merchants Federation (BMF).

Total value sales in the third quarter of this year fell by 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year but rose by 1.7% compared to the previous quarter in 2024.

The BMF said the figures may be the first signs of a return to growth for the sector despite sales still being lower than they were this time last year.

The Builders Merchants Building Index (BMBI) for Q3 2024 showed price growth essentially at a standstill, increasing by 0.2% year on year.

But 10 out of 12 categories reported sales growth in Q3 compared to the previous quarter.

The two largest categories, heavy building materials and timber and joinery, both saw value sales increase by more than 3%.

BMF chief executive John Newcomb added: “Although the second half of the year has seen a stronger pipeline of new orders in some areas of construction, new housing and domestic RMI, the cornerstone of the merchant market, has remained flat.

”A strong housing sector would deliver the widest economic and growth benefits across the UK, and we await government plans to stimulate this market in 2025 and beyond.”